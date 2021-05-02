Let us celebrate African solidarity towards freedom

This photo taken on August 28, 2007 shows former South African President Nelson Mandela waving to the media as he arrives outside 10 Downing Street, in central London.

Photo credit: Leon Neal | AFP

By  Phumla Williams

Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System

Republic of South Africa

What you need to know:

  • As we celebrate this historic milestone marking the birth of our hard-won freedom and constitutional order from the bondage of apartheid, we should also acknowledge the relentless support and solidarity from many African countries.

April is a special month for Africa, as many nations on the continent celebrate their independence and freedom from colonialism. 

