Let us call out Big Tobacco on climate change

Next week, Egypt will host COP 27 with a view to building on previous successes and paving the way for a future ambition to effectively tackle the climate change challenge.

A key agenda is decarbonisation, aimed at providing countries with a platform to come up with pragmatic solutions to carbon emissions, which have significantly contributed to climate change.

The tobacco industry, notorious for environmental degradation, is unique in the magnitude of harm as it causes more than 80 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually and creates the most littered item: Cigarette filter.

Scientific studies show it does that in two major ways.

First, creation of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, produces high volumes of carbon dioxide.

One cigarette stick can be responsible for up to 14 grammes of carbon dioxide, equivalent throughout its life cycle from growing to disposal.

At COP26 in Scotland, countries agreed to significantly cut carbon dioxide emissions to reach the “net-zero” goal around mid-century. But little will be achieved on this front if the tobacco industry is not called out for their deceitful activities.

A report by scientists from the Imperial College, London, show the curing of tobacco leaves to produce dry tobacco is highly energy-intensive.

The process uses coal or wood burning, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation. Tobacco production also consumes more than twenty-two billion tonnes of water.

The industry is a major driver of deforestation, another significant contributor to carbon emissions. Trees store carbon, and when cut down, they release the carbon they have stored into the atmosphere.

Research shows the industry cuts down over 500 million trees yearly to produce cigarettes, for which it takes one tree to produce 15 packets.

COP27 seeks to accelerate global climate action through emission reduction, scaled-up adaptation efforts and enhanced flows of appropriate finance, recognising that ‘just transition’ remains a priority for developing countries. Most of the tobacco is grown in low- and middle-income countries, where water and farmland, mainly from cleared land, are often desperately needed to produce food.

A World Health Organisation report released in May, “Tobacco: Poisoning our planet”, says the tobacco industry’s carbon footprint from production, processing and transporting tobacco is equivalent to a fifth of the carbon dioxide produced by the commercial airline sector.

Tobacco products like cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes add to the build-up of plastic pollution.

Cigarette filters contain micro plastics and make up the second-highest form of plastic pollution.

The climate crisis is here and it’s time to take action. The public, environmental advocates and policymakers must call out the tobacco industry for its pollution—and no other stage aptly presents the world with this opportunity as COP27.