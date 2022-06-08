Let us all back accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drive

Covid-19 has affected the health and livelihoods of billions of people since it emerged in 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus disease a pandemic on March 11, 2020, with the first case in Kenya confirmed the following day. By June 7, some 325,797 cases and 5,651 fatalities had been reported during five epidemic waves since March 2020.

Various non-pharmaceutical interventions have been implemented to slow down the spread of the virus. These include mandatory wearing of face masks in public, dawn-to-dusk curfews, physical distancing, closure of bars, restaurants and places of worship, restriction of movement, closure of schools and institutions and a ban on public gatherings.

Various pharmaceutical interventions have been trialled for treatment of Covid-19 with several under investigation. These include anti-viral treatments, corticosteroids and biological therapeutics. However, for sustainable control, vaccination is a critical intervention that is been rolled out globally.

Efficacies range

There several vaccines approved so far for emergency use by WHO, some available locally. Their efficacies range from 66.7 per cent to 95 per cent with all demonstrating high degrees of protection from severe disease or death. Kenya is one of the countries eligible for subsidised vaccines through the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access facility (Covax).

With the government aiming to vaccinate 100 per cent of the adult population and 60 per cent of teenagers, the Ministry of Health has launched an accelerated Covid-19 vaccination campaign following re-emergence of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Worrying is a rise in positivity rate from an average of 0.6 per cent per day to 3.6 per cent and a weekly average of 3.3 per cent. This sharp rise in new infections calls for urgent steps to prevent the slide into a crisis like the one we experienced in 2020 and last year, when we lost many lives and resources. All national government agencies, county governments, faith-based organisations and the private sector should ramp up Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Vaccine misinformation

But conspiracy theories and vaccine misinformation are undermining the public health response, including vaccine uptake. Some claim that vaccination is not permissible under religious doctrines.

The ministry aims at vaccinating all the adults and half of the teenagers aged 15-17 this year. A total of 8.7 million Kenyans, or 31 per cent of the adult population, are fully vaccinated. There are also plans to reach the 800,000 high school leavers. Their parents and guardians should encourage them to be vaccinated before they join college.

It’s crucial that Kenyans continue adhering to the public health and social measures. The political class should, as they campaign for the general election, urge their supporters to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and wear masks in confined spaces.



