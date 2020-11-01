Let universities partner with State to shape post-Covid-19 era

Universities the world over have acted as the guiding light during crises by providing pathways out of these complex situations. This is possible because of the mix of unique tools and systems esoteric to the academies — intellectual and data (information) resources.

For decades, universities have been at the centre of game-changing innovations that have shaped the course of history. These cut across sectors of the society — economy, health, defence and even foreign affairs.

Kenyan universities have been no different with the University of Nairobi taking the lead in hosting ground-breaking political and economic debates — like the Kenya debate of the 1980s. The efforts offered public policy prescriptions to the State.

However, recent years has seen a slack in not only the regularity and intensity of these important public discourses but also weakening influence of the academy on public policy circles.

The Covid-19 crisis is a unique opportunity to renew the influence of the academy on the State in terms of offering policy pathways (options) and other forms of support?

Coronavirus pandemic

The world will never be the same again after the coronavirus pandemic, hence the need for debates to shape policy responses at the national and global levels, particularly due to the unprecedented challenge of post-pandemic reconstruction. The pandemic has left many Kenyans jobless, slowed economic activities and had the government reeling from loss of revenue, impacting normal operations or service delivery.

Finding a solution to the existential challenges occasioned by Covid-19 in critical sectors such as healthcare and the economy requires new models of collaboration between different actors.

One brings together the State and the academy, which are complementary. The academy has the human resource and data tools to address the challenges and, through this framework, universities can join the State in shaping the “new normal” as the “thinking (rational) part of the society”.

Besides the intellectual imperative, universities also have a moral duty to pull their academic weight in the fight against Covid-19 and shape the future.

Elsewhere, universities are playing a leading role in complementing the efforts of the governments in medical research, wellbeing support and the fight against misinformation and propaganda.

This approach has partially been exhibited with the academic-medical experts joining the Ministry of Health-led efforts to fight misinformation, sitting in the technical advisory team on Covid-19 response and supportive roles by medical and nursing students to the overstrained frontline healthcare workers.

Remain tepid

But these efforts largely remain tepid. Why was there lack of coordinated efforts by universities to the fight against Covid-19? This is puzzling, what with the many years the government has been channelling billions to public universities to support research, meet their running costs and pay salaries.

In Brazil, public universities brought to bear their key strengths to boost the government efforts. They launched several initiatives to increase outreach and communicate accurate scientific information to the public.

This involved medical and nursing students organising a hotline to deal with misinformation and propaganda, talking to the lonely and isolated members of the society and mobilising donations of basic food and hygiene products for distribution to people in need.

Let our universities pull up their socks and begin active, coordinated collaboration with the government through formal and informal (in-house localised initiatives) networks to boost the coronavirus war and shape the post-pandemic period for the country.

As forecast, the immediate future appears harsh due to surging infections. Institutions of higher learning represent a huge social investment that cannot be overlooked. They have a duty to their students, families and the larger society that finances them.

Now more than ever, they must make it clear that this long-term investment is fundamental for a better future for all or risk operating under the dark “good-for-nothing” cloud.

