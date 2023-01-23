Let universities focus on study, not dress code

Of late, authorities in various public and private universities have implemented regulations on the attire and glooming of their students, focusing on their effects on the student community.

However, critics, especially students, feel that such regulations curtail constitutional rights and freedoms. For instance, citing Article 33 of the Constitution, which spells out freedom of expression, they say restrictions on certain outfits are like denying students their freedom of expression.

They view the dress code as an unjustifiable component of the education process.

The University of Eldoret is the latest to impose restrictions on students’ dressing and glooming, following in the footsteps of Strathmore University and Kenya Methodist University (KeMU). The objecting students feel that the move, although it could have a positive impact on the institution’s image, is oppressive to them.

According to many students, the freedom to dress as they wish makes them feel comfortable in lecture halls and the entire learning environment. In most cases, students prefer donning fashionable attire in the classroom but dressing formally and decently at official functions.

Free dress style is a part of the diversity component in universities and colleges and its elimination has a broader effect of discomfort and mental distress among the affected students.

Institutions of higher learning are evaluated on the litmus test of their scientific temper, quality of education, exercise of reason, rationality and contribution towards giving back to society.

Individuals’ dressing styles should, therefore, not bother the authorities. They should focus on strengthening the intellectual environment rather than setting codes for external appearance.