Let TSC protect teachers from ‘career’ crooks

The exposé by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on a syndicate swindling teachers of their hard-earned money was timely.

Many teachers have had their accounts swept clean with a promise of promotion, transfer, leave or salary increment, all of which have boomeranged on the victims when the moment of truth finally dawns on them.

I blame the victims’ distress on their ignorance. However, a big chunk of blame goes to the employer because the investigations have only been sparked by an uproar that crooks — better known as “cartels” — are minting millions of shillings from unsuspecting teachers.

But how can you tell that the person calling with your details at their fingertips is not actually your employer?

When it comes at a time when you’re awaiting a response, say, to an application for transfer, then getting trapped is unavoidable. They know everything about you — including your name, TSC number, job group, workstation, the matter for application, marital status, loans and even next of kin. And when they call via the official contacts of the employer, Teachers Service Commission (TSC), only an angel would query the authenticity of their claim!

The teaching profession is becoming a hotbed of con games. And this is not the first time it’s happening. Reports show that some teachers report to their new ‘station’ only to be turned away — to their shock — since the school is not in receipt of such communication from the employer.

Deep-rooted syndicate

I suspect this is the work of a deep-rooted syndicate that is abetted by personnel in a decision-making organ at TSC. How come letters are allegedly generated with the seal, stamp and signatures and familiar names? There’s more than meets the eye.

It has been revealed that the cartels are linked to TSC through the umbilical cord. They have access to confidential information about teachers and use that to their advantage. Which begs the question, is the teacher’s privacy guarded by the employer?

Any teacher will admit they have, at one point, received messages from either a Sacco, mobile loan app, insurance company, mortgage firm or bank without having signed a business deal with them.

How these entities obtain their telephone numbers has always been a mystery. It is saddening that they now target retirees and rob them of their pension with the click of a computer key.

A retiree reportedly died of depression upon learning that the money for which he had worked under TSC for the better part of his active life was gone with the wind. He died a sad man, dejected and disillusioned.

Let TSC thoroughly audit its secretariat to save teachers and kick out officers who fail the audit. It is not known what will eventually kill the teacher; even if he escapes the taxman’s noose on his payslip, he falls into a crook’s dragnet. He is milked dry and left financially gasping for breath!