Let Treasury reverse plan to charge excise duty on loan processing fees

The Finance Bill 2021 proposes excise duty on fees or commissions earned in respect of a loan. If adopted, this is likely to increase the cost of accessing credit facilities. It is, moreover, retrogressive and will bring back uncertainty on the scope of interest exempted from excise duty, a gap that had been addressed.

Excise duty has traditionally been charged on goods considered to be luxurious or harmful to humans and the environment. However, Kenya has broken away from this tradition by introducing the duty on services such as telecommunication, money transfer, financial and internet data services.

In 2012, excise duty was introduced on other fees charged by financial institutions.

Ever since the inception of excise duty on financial institutions, the applicable law has been plagued by uncertainty, posing serious implementation challenges for financial institutions. For instance, the Excise Duty Act exempted interest on loan from excise duty but failed to define what constituted interest.

This deficiency in legislation led to ambiguity on the scope of interest that was exempted from excise duty, resulting in numerous disputes between Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and financial institutions, mostly ending up at the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

KRA has always maintained that the ordinary dictionary meaning of “interest” should be relied upon in determining what constitutes interest exempted from excise duty — meaning that loan processing fees are subject to the duty.

But, for consistency and clarity, financial institutions have held that, in the absence of a definition of the term “interest” in the Excise Duty Act, the one in the Income Tax Act should apply. The latter defines interest to include commitment or service fees paid in respect of a loan. Hence, banks are of the view that loan commitment and processing fees are exempted from excise duty.

The Tribunal has similarly ruled in a number of cases filed by banks against the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes that the definition of interest in the Income Tax Act be relied on for purposes of determining the scope of interest exempted from excise duty.

Deficiency was cured

For instance, in the case of Co-operative Bank of Kenya versus Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, it ruled: “ In the absence of a definition of ‘interest’ in the Excise Duty Act, the Tribunal finds that the operational definition is found in the Income Tax Act.”

This deficiency was subsequently cured by the Finance Act 2019, which expressly removed excise duty on fees or commissions earned in respect of a loan. This was a welcome change that brought about clarity on whether loan processing and commitment fees were exempted from excise duty.

The proposal by the Cabinet Secretary for The National Treasury to delete “fees or commissions earned in respect of a loan” from the list of fees excluded from excise duty is, therefore, a step in the wrong direction that will, once again, lead to ambiguity.

It would appear, from the proposed change that the government’s intention is to impose excise duty on loan processing fees. Before 2019, it was not clear whether the spirit of the law was to exempt excise duty on loan processing fees. The intention of the current proposal appears to be to charge excise duty on loan processing and commitment fees.

But since “interest” is still not defined in the Excise Duty Act, the law will remain unclear on the scope of interest exempted from excise duty. If the government’s intention is to charge excise duty on loan processing fees, then definition of other fees should expressly state it as such. Alternatively, the term “interest” should be clearly defined in the Excise Duty Act to avoid varying interpretation, which could result in further disputes.

Access to finance, particularly to small and medium enterprises, is a critical determinant of economic growth. The government must promote such access by introducing policies that will reduce the cost of accessing credit facilities. The proposal on excise duty should be shelved as it will be passed to customers and increase the cost of credit.