Let trafficked men speak up

It’s not too difficult to conjure up the image of women and young children being manipulated and subjected to human trafficking.

But the reality is, human trafficking is not only a women’s or children’s issue; men and boys also face this cruelty but are vastly under-reported by the media.

Male victims have been the silent victims of human trafficking for a long time and their voices are no longer falling on deaf ears. NGOs are recognising these facts but more public awareness is needed.

Sexual exploitation

The main reason the issue falls below the radar is that men and boys don’t quite fit the typical picture of trafficking scenarios, especially when it comes to sexual exploitation. Many are the times when they are seen more as perpetrators than victims.

Just like in female cases, traffickers use violence, fraudulent employment agencies and fake promises of education and jobs opportunities to trick and coerce their male victims. They are forced to work as prostitutes, escorts for female and male clients or to produce pornographic materials.

Trafficked individuals, especially in the porn industry, are often exploited in more ways than one. Some traffickers take pornographic photos of them as a means of control, threatening to shame them by making the photos public.

Shame and stigma

They then sell the content by uploading it to porn sites while simultaneously exploiting the victims through prostitution.

Most male victims of sexual exploitation go unseen and, thus, unhelped as their stories are stifled by personal shame, stigma and a world that has trouble seeing them as victims at all.

They even fear that people will blame them for getting into such situations or will not believe their story altogether. It’s also hard for one to convince others that they were subjected to sexual acts against their will.

Society stereotypes the male gender as “too strong” to be trafficked and, if they are, too weak or foolish to not escape. We owe it to our fathers, brothers and sons to dismantle the social construct that it is a sign of weakness for one to speak up and seek help.