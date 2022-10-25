Let the young urbanites know their rural roots

As several nominees for Cabinet Secretary narrated during vetting by Parliament their ‘difficult’ experiences while growing up in the village, the oft-quoted line of trekking barefoot to school caught the attention of many a ‘netizens’. They were amused.

One @ladundo triggered an interesting conversation, asking: “Personally, I think this idea of going to school barefoot, eating arrow roots, skipping meals, hauling milk to the dairy before going to school is tired (sic). If you were born in 1980 or earlier, you probably had an experience. Gen Z++ don’t resonate.” This also brings to the fore the question, how well do the young (Gen Z++) Kenyan urbanites know their rural areas?

Unfortunately, many of the young ones, having been born and brought up in the city, have little or no relationship with their parents’ rural home. They associate the “shags” (village) with tough rustic life—a place with no water, power and, worst of all, internet. A place not worth visiting or paying attention to.

That breeds a generation with no roots.

Many Kenyans perceive the rural areas as representing the ‘real’ home. Almost every family in Nairobi, for instance, has an extended family in the rural area. As the famous S. M. Otieno succession case of the 1980s declared, the urban residence is just a “house”. The real home, it was argued, was in Nyalgunga—the village.

Today’s young urbanites, who have a great love for travel and adventure, should, therefore, make an effort to travel not just to the beach and other ‘touristic’ places but also to discover the hidden beauty of their rural homes, what with all the fresher, cleaner air, rivers and waterfalls, spacious and serene countryside to walk and play!

The pupils undertaking the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) should spend time in their rural homes as they might learn something that could earn them an extra grade in school or acquire new skills like feeding chickens and collecting eggs and even milking a cow! That might also birth a career: A passion and love for animals, for instance, could lead to a child pursuing a veterinary profession.