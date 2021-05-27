Let the military manage more public entities

NMS director general Major-General Mohammed Badi.

Photo credit: File photo

By  Olivia Chebet

When President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered that the Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) be transferred from the Agriculture docket to the Ministry of Defence last year, many critics found it hard to take the move at face value.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.