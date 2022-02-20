Let the global streamers mind local industries

Since the global runaway success of Korean mega-hit film Squid Game, streaming platform Netflix has focused on developing international content to boost subscriber growth.

The film, which cost $21.4 million to make but is worth $900 million to Netflix, amassed 111 million fans in under a month.

How does developing local content boost subscriber growth for a global streamer? Does it pay off? What are the challenges in the creation and exhibition of local content in overseas markets?

Perhaps more critically, ethical questions also need to be asked as streamers carry disproportionate power when they establish themselves in new territories.

They can profoundly disrupt local entertainment ecosystems and industry hierarchies and also inadvertently decide what gets seen and labelled as the country’s cultural product (for example, a “Kenyan film”) when it is packaged for a global audience.

Within its native industries, it can also cause a significant shift in tastes and the kind of art local creatives aspire towards or view as “success”.

Local tax rebates

Streamers can also tap on local tax rebates and co-production funds to cut costs. These are often offered by film commissions and governments to draw productions to their countries, boost tourism and offer knowledge and skill exchange.

In South Korea’s case, Netflix added 5.6 trillion won ($4.7 billion, or Sh470 billion) to the economy between 2016 and 2020 with 2.3 trillion won last year alone. It created 16,000 full-time jobs across the entertainment sector and associated industries like publishing, music and tourism.

As the oft-quoted saying goes: “With great power comes great responsibility.” Streaming platforms ought to consider new questions and dynamics when commissioning local content beyond those purely driven by money and data.

Their major challenge is to calibrate the balance between ensuring local ecosystems (creatives, talent, audiences and government bodies) feel heard and represented on-screen and off-screen and maintaining their global appeal.