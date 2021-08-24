Let tech firms’ unseen hand not ruin polls

IEBC voter

An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission official uses KIEMs kit to identify a voter during Kisumu North Ward by-election at Mkendwa Muslim Primary School on December 15, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Nathan B. Wangusi

The story of technology companies’ unseen hand in manipulating elections goes back to the June 1988 Mexican elections, when IBM’s state-of-the-art election system crashed after observers realised that the results for the ruling party being broadcast on national television were inflated in opposition strongholds.

