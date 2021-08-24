Let tech firms’ unseen hand not ruin polls

The story of technology companies’ unseen hand in manipulating elections goes back to the June 1988 Mexican elections, when IBM’s state-of-the-art election system crashed after observers realised that the results for the ruling party being broadcast on national television were inflated in opposition strongholds.

Early on election day, the wildly popular opposition presidential challenger Cuauhtémoc Cardenas of the National Democratic Front had a comfortable lead when the computer tallying votes suspiciously shut off. By evening, the Institutional Revolutionary Party’s Carlos Salinas had overtaken Cardenas and been declared the victor cementing the ruling party’s six-decade grip on power.

Accounts of who was behind this fiasco vary but powerful drug cartels supporting the ruling party were blamed for it. In a botched cover-up, they had cut the power supply. The new government ordered all the ballots burnt immediately — an egregious case of election fraud enabled by technology.

Prior to that, rigging elections was a logistic nightmare that required foot soldiers to intimidate voters and alter results at polling stations. The Mlolongo system that Kanu used in the early days required the entire state machinery. Election technology, however, provided the means to rig upstream by altering the broadcast results to dissuade voters in opposition strongholds from casting their ballots.

The architects of Kenya’s past two bungled elections perfected the rudimentary Mexican narcos’ methods. In 2013, the contracted technology firms were adversely mentioned as having co-hosted, duplicated and synchronised the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) database with The National Alliance (TNA) party’s. Having the databases on the same virtual computer system, and internet protocol (IP) address, allowed manipulation of the broadcast real-time poll results.

A bid to manipulate the 2017 election results is a possible reason for the torture and murder of IEBC’s ICT Director Chris Msando. His hand had been severed, which could only have been for biometric authentication to access the servers. Chief Justice David Maraga would historically nullify the presidential election and order a repeat.

Revelations of a London-based tech outfit Cambridge Analytica’s role in manipulating election outcomes set off a furore in America with fingers pointing to Facebook as the source of illegally held data used to profile, misinform and psychologically manipulate voters.

Reportedly, the company harvested as many as 87 million user profiles through phishing apps. Fragile democracies in the global South were not spared. In Kenya, the firm was accused of manipulating elections in 2013 and 2017 using ads on social media against the Opposition.