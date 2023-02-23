Let task force end admission woes for teacher-training colleges

The term of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform will end next month yet there is a crisis in the enrolment of students in teacher-training colleges (TTCs).

Public TTCs have only admitted students who attained grade C and above in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination as they wait for the relevant bodies to agree on the entry mark.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is opposed to the admission of grade D scorers to TTCs and, if they have their way on the matter, multiple students will lose their cash as the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) will not allow them to sit the relevant exams.

The TSC warned that trainee teachers who got a D in KCSE will not be registered after graduation as the entry grade should be C.

The colleges train more than 22,000 teachers yearly. However, there are only 3,000 teachers in the 30 TTCs at the moment. That is 19,000 fewer than usual. There were TTCs that used to have a capacity of 2,000 trainees every year but now have only 200, translating to 10 per cent of their capacity. There are resources that are idle. But teachers are being demoted and, in private schools, losing their jobs.

With the teacher shortage crisis at the junior secondary school (JSS) level, the government should lower the entry mark for TTCs so that they can admit more students, returning everything to normal.

Students who enrol in these colleges are supposed to have scored an overall grade of C+ in KCSE and at least C in every subject. But most of the students who wish to pursue a career in teaching do not meet the requirements in one or two subjects.

Nearing retirement

Primary school teachers will soon be deployed to teach in JSS but the bone of contention is their age. Some are nearing retirement. Therefore, it is a high time the admission requirements were lowered.

The Kenya National Qualification Authority (KNQA) has said TTCs should admit students who scored grade D in KCSE. It further stated that TSC is only the teachers’ employer and should not, therefore, play the regulatory role.

An Education cabinet secretary once told the National Assembly’s Education committee that the minimum entry grade for teacher training should be D to give students from marginalised regions an opportunity to join TTCs.

Let the education task force solve this problem in TTCs. Recommending the lowering of the entry grade to either D+ or C- would most likely end the impasse. Doing so is not only for our own sake but will guarantee a bright future for Kenya’s children.

Nelson Mandela once said that “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world” and “it is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farmworkers can become the president of a great nation”.