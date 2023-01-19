Let state rescue boy child

The government has to address the issue of the boy child in connection with illicit brews and the dominance of the girls when it comes to his survival.

Secondly, the Hustler Fund, which promised to uplift Kenyans, requires keen and prudent attention. The wheelbarrow symbol in the presidential standard does not reflect the real issues. The youth might take it as a fallacy while it is meant to give them hope and a future.

The boy child is disillusioned. Talking to them brings out frustrations at an alarming level. They were very eager and looking forward to loans promised by their President that they believed would make them hit the highway.

But most of them got just Sh500-800, which was promptly spent in drinking dens, taken to be a “thank you” note from the Kenya Kwanza government for putting it in power.

Protection

The boy child has fallen back into the pit of loneliness and cheap liquor. Meanwhile, the girl child is overprotected and doing well. Her journey began a long time ago when women’s rights activists fought gallantly to bring her to par with the boy child.

The government of President William Ruto has the mandate and obligation to ensure the boy child is protected from brews that make them not only hopeless but also impotent. News items are awash with mothers crying out to the government daily.

The politicians are already in power, courtesy of the manipulation of young men, who, during the election campaigns, were on the frontline in exchange for cheap liquor. They should be at the forefront of fighting those slowly killing Kenya’s future through these brews if they are not a part and parcel of them.

Bars in the estates are tolerated. When Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja attempted to resolve the issue, he was accused by government officials at the very top echelons of power of wrecking businesses.

Let the Hustler regime keep its promise. Let all follow the Nacada and Nema rules. Why talk of “state capture” when those in power are ignoring the real threat of “capturing” the “leaders of tomorrow”?

Resuscitate the boy child; Kenya needs him.