Let sponsors chip in to keep schools afloat

The presidential directive for school closure between March and September last year as a means to curb the spread of the Covid-19 enormously affected revenues of many private schools. Many of them closed down as the pandemic ate into their critical means of survival. The affected learners were advised to seek admission in public schools.

To curb the menace of overpopulation and underfinancing in public schools, there is a need for measures for quality teaching and learning.

Also, the 100 per cent transition policy saw children forcibly taken to schools by chiefs and local administrators, and even the Education CS, last year. Most of them didn’t have personal effects, uniform or stationery. Being in boarding school in such a situation is traumatising.

In such circumstances, the government should mobilise well-wishers to chip in. Equally, it needs to set aside a kitty so that when such a needy learner is taken to school, funds are available for school uniform and basic necessities.

Guidance and counselling

To ease congestion in public schools, the government should offer financial aid for the revival of closed private schools. It will be an uphill task for all the 2020 KCPE candidates to fit in the existing public-school spaces. Quality and delivery will be greatly compromised, especially for the compulsory subjects.

There is a need also for the government to invest in psychological support for learners. Although this is ideally the arrangement of the school through the guidance and counselling departments, it is important to note that most school administrators have singularly put emphasis on curricular programmes, overlooking the extracurricular programmes, which include the important guidance and counselling.

Mentorship sessions are also crucial as they equip learners with the attitude to learn and make them realise and appreciate schooling.