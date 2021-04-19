Let Somalia’s partners not watch as it tumbles over cliff once again

The move by Somalia’s Lower House to extend President Mohamed Farmaajo’s term in office, and also its own, by two years marks the end of nothing but the beginning of everything with regard to the political quagmire that has enveloped the country.

Ideally, the MPs’ decision only serves to momentarily postpone a raging electoral dispute.

The MPs’ April 12 move notwithstanding, Somalia remains at a crossroads with no foreknown end to obstructive personalised politics. The leadership of the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and the Federal Member States (FMS) have met several times and woefully failed to resolve the parliamentary and presidential election stand-off.

Somalia’s international partners (IP) have interceded to only reconvene other infertile rounds of talks. And for the first time in 20 years, the mandate of the Presidency and the Legislature expired with no workable solution to the election modality and schedule. Any purported move by legislators, who, by law, are deemed to have vacated office, is therefore a subject of a legal dispute.

What further evidence does the international community need to take decisive action to safeguard Somalia from falling off the cliff?

While President Farmaajo will undoubtedly bear the biggest responsibility should the country sink and share the blame with the other antagonists as an accessory, Somalia’s closest international partners — Kenya, Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey and United Arab Emirates (UAE) — will also forever share part of the blame for accelerating the mess or watching from the sidelines. Big brothers like the EU, US and UK will similarly feel the guilt.

Political impasse

Somalia’s political impasse requires strategic and surgically provisioned international partners’ intervention — with genuinely implementable carrots and sticks. As seriously vested stakeholders, US, UK and EU must first fence off the proxies of the Somali politics participatory countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Qatar, Turkey and UAE.

These countries must either keep their hands off or help Somalia to have democracy. With the immediate interest to hold elections in the country, Somalia’s IPs must accept that these parties can’t trust each other and can’t work together without a trusted third party.

Lack of trust among the Somali leaders has stretched for too long; they could not agree even on the agenda for their next IP-negotiated meeting in Mogadishu. There are two camps at loggerheads: The outgoing president, the transitional prime minister, the presidents of Galmudug, Hirshabelle, Southwest states and the governor of Banadir Regional Administration on one side; and the presidents of Puntland and Jubbaland states, and presidential candidates on the other.

Prime Minister Mohamed Roble, the head of government affairs with all the powers to resolve the election stalemate, relinquished his powers either willfully or due to political naivety. His inaction and appeasement may have only exacerbated the situation and further led the country down a dangerous cliff.

Farmaajo disproportionately misused federal resources to dismantle the FMS of Galmudug, Hirshabelle and Southwest and handpicked the office-holders. Only Puntland and Jubbaland survived. Wistfully, Jubbaland is on a limb to lose Gedo region if Farmaajo merges Gedo and Bakol to a new state.

There is a need to resolve outstanding issues such as election security and election implementation before the country goes to an urgent, fair and inclusive election. The US, UK and EU should encourage the UN and AU to facilitate the Somali election and support it not only financially but also provide all the necessary tools.

The UN can focus on managing the elections by vetting the exercise and serving as observers while the AU works on the security elements of the election. The intervention of IPs is Somalia’s only hope of avoiding reverting to chaos.