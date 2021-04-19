Let Somalia’s partners not watch as it tumbles over cliff once again

Somali MPs

Somali MPs approve the new Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble in Mogadishu on September 23 last year. They recently extended their term and that of President Mohamed Farmaajo.
 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ali Omar Ibrahim

What you need to know:

  • What further evidence does the international community need to take decisive action to safeguard Somalia from falling off the cliff? 
  • President Farmaajo will undoubtedly bear the biggest responsibility should the country sink.

The move by Somalia’s Lower House to extend President Mohamed Farmaajo’s term in office, and also its own, by two years marks the end of nothing but the beginning of everything with regard to the political quagmire that has enveloped the country.

