Let SMEs open Sierra Leone trade window

Kenya has signed several bilateral agreements and MoUs with Sierra Leone aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, having enjoyed good relations since the leadership of President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah.

Kenya has contributed troops for Peacekeeping missions to the West African country under the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (Unamsil), whose mandate was to stabilise and implement the Lome Agreement, which ended successfully in 2005.

According to UN Comtrade, Kenya’s exports to Sierra Leone last year were worth $2.62 million, a drop from $3.2 million in 2020.

Agriculture being the backbone of Kenya’s economy, there is huge market potential for its agricultural produce, both raw and value-added, as most of our exports are non-agricultural—including tea, coffee, nuts, spices, horticulture and dairy products.

Non-tariff barriers

Kenya’s biggest trading partners are neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan, as well as Rwanda, Burundi, South Africa and Egypt.

The low intra-Africa trade, especially from East to West Africa, is due to the high cost of transportation and other non-tariff barriers. Sierra Leone, on the other hand, has the United States, China and Guinea as its biggest trading partners and source of their top imports; its trade volume with East Africa is very low.

Both countries have ratified the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which could be the game changer in Africa as it is aimed at making it a borderless continent, boosting industrialisation, increasing intra-African exports, market access for goods and services, infrastructure development and jobs for Africans.

Kenyan SMEs—especially the woman- and youth-owned—have a lot to benefit from enhanced and improved trade relations with Sierra Leone.

That need to be done through business networking forums, trade fairs and conferences, export market information and trade intelligence on market opportunities and potential.



