Let schools punish creatively

The ‘transformative learning’ concept has been in vogue for some time, whereby every progressive educator is aspiring to engage in modern pedagogical practices to produce learners and graduates who can effectively interact with the world.

Kenya’s new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is expected to be the main driver of transformation, emphasising skills as opposed to the earlier knowledge-based system.

Undoubtedly, discipline goes hand in hand with learning. Alongside teaching and learning, let us also transform the way students are disciplined. It is imperative that we reflect on the goal of punishing a student. What worked with the older generation, the cane or uprooting a 60-year-old tree stump, may not work with the 21st Century generation.

After the two-week break in July, a student whom I co-sponsor excitedly headed back to school to join Form Two. But he experienced the usual opening day public transport hiccup , arriving slightly after the 2pm deadline. The administration would hear none of it and, with others, he was sent back home.

Time management

I was distressed. For one, this student, with fully paid tuition, would miss out on active learning for a whole week — with no refund. Secondly, the trip back home meant more money for transport from his struggling guardians. Thirdly, the school administration, in their zeal to instill time management, overlooked the fact that they were increasing the child’s risk to Covid-19 through public transport.

When I immediately called the school to complain, I was told that students must obey the rules. Not satisfied, I got in touch with the sub-county education office. The same response. It seemed that, as a parent or guardian, I had no recourse to my problem.

I am not opposed to a student being punished for breaking school rules. But schools must be creative (a much-touted competency in ‘transformation’) in the type and purpose of punishment they mete out to students. Punishment should not be about simply inflicting pain but transformative — else, the student, and parent, will be bitter and disillusioned.