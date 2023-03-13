Let’s win the invisible war

The recent cases of murder and suicides reported in media outlets are just but a reflection of what is transpiring in various parts of the nation. Our society is in a serious crisis. Most people are walking ticking bombs waiting to explode.

All they need is a trigger and boom! Their vitriol is detonated. Various life circumstances have wounded many souls. The wounds are raw and bleeding but who is there to nurse them?

If only the wounds were visible! Our beloved would have received physical medical aid.

But the wounds many are battling are invisible, concealed in the mind; torturing the victims to indescribable echelons. It is a vicious battle of thoughts probably filled with bitterness, trauma, pain, rejection, regret and a mirage of many other difficulties.

It is a battle that many are unwilling to disclose to loved ones or colleagues for fear of judgment or ridicule. Others do not even know they are on that battlefield in the first place.

They perceive they are okay. Unbeknown to them, the more they become reserved, the tougher the battle gets and the lesser their chances of emerging victorious.

In common terms, this invisible battle is referred to as depression which is an ailment that negatively affects the way one thinks, acts and feels. It causes loss of interest in activities once enjoyed and results in feelings of unhappiness. Individuals battling depression find it hard to perform normal duties either at home or in the workplace.

Other tell-tale signs of depression are increased fatigue, feeling worthless, facing difficulty in making decisions or concentrating, suicidal thoughts, oversleeping or sleeplessness (insomnia) and feeling moody. The nation is losing many people to this enemy.

There are ways to ease the symptoms of depression such as sleeping adequately, eating a healthy diet and exercising. It is advisable to avoid alcohol and drug abuse. It is also prudent to have a support network of family and friends.

Depression is a battle that can be won if we all join forces.