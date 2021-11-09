Let’s vote wisely for the desired change in 2022

We are entering another season of high-stakes political intrigues and promises but also one full of lies and deceit, particularly on the matter of the worth of contestants seeking to fill the six elective seats.

Importantly, the voters must realise that, one, their vote is their future, at least in the next five years and, two, they need to vote wisely since not everyone in the race is in it for the collective good.

As the mandate is given at the ballot, they can, and should, decide the fate of their country for the better come next August. If we are truly tired of bad leadership, corruption, tribalism, discrimination and other distresses, then the ballot is the best place for us to set things right anew. And if somebody is doing a good job, then we can allow them to return to the elective office.

Besides, it will be an inordinate imprudence to waste the opportunity for change that the election provides once every five years on account of pursuing worthless goals and bad leadership tastes that only takes us further away from the glowing Kenya that we all envision.

Poor voting choices

It is not defensible to continue making poor voting choices then swiftly switch to ‘complain mode’ as soon as one exits the polling booth. We are as good as the people we elect. Period!

Voters should also prioritise leaders with a mission over ambition and problem solvers to -igniters. Not every candidate cares about a public cause and the good of all. Some are driven by self-aggrandisement and a selfish desire to obtain power, fame, connections and wealth.

Pursuit of leadership in this country has almost become a get-rich-quick scheme by upcoming politicians who exploit the voters as an arithmetical expediency for wealth and power.

With the many macro- and micro-economic challenges, it would be prudent to bring in and retain as leaders creative and innovative problem solvers — not those who exploitatively thrive on the problems of the masses.