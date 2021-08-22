Let’s use Paralympics to celebrate athlete’s difference and tolerance 

Mwai Kibaki

President Mwai Kibaki hands the national flag to the overall captain of Kenya’s team to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Wilfred Bungei, at State House Nairobi. Paralympic captains Henry Wanyoike (second left) and Mary Nakhumicha look on. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Julius Court

Deputy High Commissioner

United Kingdom High Commission in Kenya

What you need to know:

  • The United Kingdom and Kenya have long championed issues of disability.
  • History shows sport has an extraordinary ability to promote tolerance and understanding.

Following the success of 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, attention now turns to the Paralympics in the Japanese city. While enjoying the sports and competition, we know the Paralympics also have a significance that goes far beyond that: They showcase the ability, courage and dedication of athletes with disabilities.

