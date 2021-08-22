Let’s use Paralympics to celebrate athlete’s difference and tolerance 

Following the success of 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, attention now turns to the Paralympics in the Japanese city. While enjoying the sports and competition, we know the Paralympics also have a significance that goes far beyond that: They showcase the ability, courage and dedication of athletes with disabilities.

We see heartening progress that disability issues are taken seriously. Yet we cannot hide from the fact that discrimination remains too common, fed by a mixture of ignorance and intolerance.

The Paralympic Games give us a chance to counter this stigma and discrimination, and to celebrate the role of sport in promoting tolerance. Sport has helped so many people with disabilities overcome the hurdle of discrimination. Beyond the competition, the Paralympics is about human rights for all.

The spiritual birthplace of the Paralympic Games is a small British village called Stoke Mandeville, where, in 1948, a hospital devised the tournament to help rehabilitate injured and disabled Second World War veterans. In 2012, the Games returned to the United Kingdom with a Blockbuster event in London.

The UK and Kenya have long championed issues of disability. In 2018, the UK and Kenyan governments co-hosted the first ever Global Disability Summit. Appropriately, the summit took place at Olympic Park, in London. It resulted in nearly 1,000 commitments by national governments, the private sector and multilateral organisations.

Global role models

UK support on disability continues in Kenya. We are focused on enabling increased opportunities for economic inclusion and employment in the public and private sectors and supporting innovation in making life-changing assistive devices, vital in fighting stigma and discrimination. There is work with Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in supporting the use of disability-inclusive data in government planning and policies.

In the Paralympics, the runners from Kenya lead the way — literally. Henry Wanyoike has won three Paralympic gold medals and is the world record holder in the marathon. Blinded by a stroke as a child, that hasn’t stopped Henry’s athletics career or the amazing work of his foundation. As Eliud Kipchoge continues to remind us, “no human is limited”.

There are many global role models. Trischa Zorn has 46 individual Paralympic medals, including 32 gold. Swedish sports shooter Jonas Jacobsson has won 30 Paralympic medals. Polish table tennis player Natalia Partyka, who was born without her right hand, has competed in the Paralympics and Olympics.

Individual talent is only part of the story. Sport has the potential to bring together all kinds of people, particularly the young, and therefore serves as a way of encouraging tolerance. As former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan noted, “Sport has long displayed an inspiring ability to overcome national, political, ethnic and cultural differences... It can be especially powerful in instilling in children and young people universal values such as respect and tolerance.”

Fulfilling potential

This is not to gloss over the discrimination and wider challenges that people with disabilities face. They are well known. People with disabilities make up 15 per cent of the world’s population. Nearly a quarter of children with disabilities are estimated to never attend school.

In addition to fighting stigma, this is about fulfilling potential, at an individual level and more widely. People with disabilities can contribute towards 3-7 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) if given access to employment opportunities. Providing affordable assistive technology helps to unlock their potential.

Sport is limited in its ability to solve problems with deeper roots. But nor should we underestimate sport’s extraordinary global reach, power and influence.

History shows sport has an extraordinary ability to promote tolerance and understanding. Paralympians demonstrate how to harness potential and remove barriers to inclusion. We should not miss this Olympic opportunity to support them and celebrate the talent and potential of people with disabilities.