Let’s use own resources and avoid loans

What did China do to pull nearly 800 million people out of poverty? A country that knows what it want for its people usually realises its potential.

Borrowing is not a bad idea; the problem comes when the borrowed amount cannot be accounted for in the proposed project, yet the burden of repayment rests on the shoulders of poor citizens.

Prices of goods and services will increase as the government taxes them highly in a bid to raise funds to repay the debts. This, for Kenyans, means their standard of living deteriorates.

Development planning presupposes that the ideas should be valid and implementation made coherently to promote economic growth and development, which, in most cases, indicates chànge in the country’s national income. Equitable distribution of resources is a catalyst for different sectors of the economy to thrive.

I agree with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Kenya needs to invest in key areas of its economy to curb challenges affecting its people during this Covid-19 pandemic and in the future.

Danger of hunger

In a recent research report, Kenya was named among 107 counties whose citizens are faced with danger of hunger: 23.7 per cent of Kenyans are in extreme poverty and meeting their transactional and precautionary motives is a new concept.

What should we do to make Kenya great, not in terms of pronouncements but true increased agricultural, industrial productions and infrastructural development?

What if we make good use of the resources that we are endowed with? I’m sure we could do more than keep on borrowing from external sources.

This is what the late President of Tanzania, Dr John Pombe Magufuli, did and the results were worthy emulating. He was able to locally finance most of the country’s projects.

I urge our government to focus on agenda that are aimed at building a united Kenya and services revamped for a great tomorrow.