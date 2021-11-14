Let’s use novel drugs to treat cancer early

There are more than 19 million new cancer cases reported annually in the world. Cancer, a heterogeneous disease condition, has several hallmarks that include continuous proliferative signalling, inflammation, angiogenesis, deactivation of tumour suppressive genes but activation of oncogenes.

The “switching on” of oncogenes, the genes that cause unlimited growth of tumours, is a widely researched area. Inhibition of the oncogenes, or the proteins that promote the genes expression, is a novel approach in treatment of cancers.

Bromo-extra-terminal motif (BET) proteins are cytosol oncogene-activating factors. The proteins bind bromodomain (BD) receptors, which exist in two forms — BD1 and BD2. The binding of BET to BD allows translocation of BET into nucleus, where the BET-BD complex activates oncogenes, leading to cancer initiation and progress. The BET-BD complex also activates both tumours and tumour-associated macrophages to release proinfalmmatory cytokines that further advance tumour growth and metastasis.

Breast cancer

Recent BET biology, which gained traction in 2010, has led to making of bromo-extra-terminal protein inhibitors (BETi). The first BETi, named JQ1, was shown to reduce proliferative signalling and metastasis of haematological malignancies. Another BETi, OTX015, was effective against acute myeloid leukaemia, B-cell lymphoma and solid cancers such as breast cancer.

RVX-028, a pan-BETi that can inhibit almost all BETs, was found to be effective against breast, colorectal and liver cancer. The drug was found to be anti-inflammatory and anti-agiogenesis, thus a potent anti-metastais compound.

The BETi work by competing for the binding sites in BD with BET. Increased circulation of BET in blood could signal activated oncogene levels and, therefore, BET are important predictors of cancer initiation factors.

Families with a history of cancer may require periodic blood assessment of BET as a measure of an oncogene signalling and start treatment early enough.