Let’s use novel drugs to treat cancer early

Cancer drugs

A medic displays cancer drugs at a Nyeri hospital on September 26, 2019. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  P.M Mutua

What you need to know:

  • The “switching on” of oncogenes, the genes that cause unlimited growth of tumours, is a widely researched area.
  • Inhibition of the oncogenes, or the proteins that promote the genes expression, is a novel approach in treatment of cancers. 

There are more than 19 million new cancer cases reported annually in the world. Cancer, a heterogeneous disease condition, has several hallmarks that include continuous proliferative signalling, inflammation, angiogenesis, deactivation of tumour suppressive genes but activation of oncogenes.

