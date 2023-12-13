Let’s unite to prevent GBV

Commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) culminated on Sunday as the Human Rights Day was marked to honour the 1948 UN’s adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. But every day is human rights day.

As activist Ginetta Sagan said, “In the face of injustice, silence is complicity in the act.”

The “2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey” report puts the national GBV prevalence at 34 per cent. Bungoma, Homa Bay and Migori counties top the hot spot list at 62, 54 and 51 per cent, respectively.

The Sexual Offences Act is a huge legislative stride but the gap between formulation and implementation has consistently impeded justice and equality.

The government must harmonise efforts between state and non-state actors, enhance law enforcement and provide training in handling cases.

Let local administrators coordinate with law enforcement agencies to facilitate reporting and swift access to justice for survivors. Legal aid, counselling and quality and affordable healthcare throughout the navigation of legal and medical services as GBV effects go beyond physical torture is vital.

The government should integrate GBV prevention education in the school curricula and promote awareness campaigns to challenge societal norms that fuel the vice.

Civil society should develop educational programmes in target demographics and foster discussions on healthy relationships, consent and bystander intervention.

Let the Judiciary prioritise resource allocation to specialised GBV courts in the hot spots to promote availability, effectiveness and sufficiency of legal avenues for survivors.



