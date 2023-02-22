Let’s train our learners to be global citizens

According to a recent report in the Daily Nation, a slight majority of Kenyans prefer the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) to the 8-4-4 education system that it is set to replace. Those who are disgruntled with the CBC reportedly peg their misgivings on its demand for heavy parental involvement as well as financial implications.

But little, if anything, is said about what they think about the goals and objectives of the new system. That could point to a lack of knowledge and awareness among many of the parents.

In today’s closely interconnected world, more commonly ‘global village’, a good curriculum should equip learners with both hard and soft skills that enable them to exist and positively contribute to society locally and internationally.

The CBC explicitly lists seven competencies that a learner is expected to acquire alongside their academic subjects throughout their learning experiences.

They include communication and collaborative; critical thinking and problem-solving; imagination and creativity; citizenship; and digital literacy. These are among the highly recognised of the 21st Century skills that enhance one’s employability and productivity in both formal and informal sectors globally.

It is, therefore, encouraging to note that the CBC aims at equipping learners with these relevant soft skills that will enable them to put their hard skills to work effectively, anywhere in the world, as ‘global citizens’. For, while the hard skills are important for one to practise as a doctor, teacher, engineer, IT guru or be self-employed in other fields, these 21st-century soft skills are equally important.

This also calls for efforts to educate and sensitise all stakeholders in education, especially parents, on these CBC competencies and their place in the world today. That will, hopefully, ease their worries and earn their support for the new education system.