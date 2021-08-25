Let’s talk bananas, and the billions at the global market

Ecuador, the small South American country along the equator, is the world’s largest exporter of bananas. The country has the same climatic conditions as Kenya where bananas have yet to reach their economic potential.

Think about Maragua in Murang’a, Kisii and Meru, where the climate is superb. So, why are we not exporting to match our equivalents?

We have a huge potential to enter the global trade whose retail value is estimated at US$25 billion. Despite the enormous potential that has presented itself, our farmers have not been organised to enter into this lucrative market. The country loses a chance to increase its export revenues and also grow local industries. That market has been left to brokers.

The banana industry in the Caribbean is usually disrupted by hurricanes and, at times, unusual temperatures. Last year, Ecuador’s supply to the global market decreased and there was an increase in global demand – especially in the US.

We have the huge European market which we can tap into. The European Union imports six million tonnes of bananas annually, yet Kenya is not among the top countries that export to this market despite our proximity and climatic conditions.

This market is dominated by Guatemala, Philippines, Costa Rica and Columbia, who account for 80 per cent of the global trade. The only African country with a semblance of exports is Cote d’Ivoire, which has two per cent of the global market after overtaking Cameroon in 2014.

While India and Brazil are also large producers, they consume everything at the domestic market and as statistics show, only about 20 per cent of the bananas grown worldwide are traded internationally.

We have been talking about the imbalance of trade between Kenya and China. China is now a huge importer of bananas, followed by Russia. This market is crying for conquest and Kenya isn’t trying to capture it. The UK imports over a million tonnes.

For our farmers to get fair income and a dignified lifestyle, we should set up more virtuous production systems, which will make it possible to aim for zero insecticide produce. Also, we can do what Western Australian banana growers did, some 20 years ago. They formed a large co-operative to sell and market their fruit – and, ever since, they managed to revamp the entire industry and get a slice of the market.

County governments should lead the way in formation of banana cooperatives to boost exports.