Let’s tackle hypertension

Today is World Hypertension Day. The theme of this year’s event is “Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer”, which focuses on combating low awareness rates, especially in low- to middle-income areas, and accurate blood pressure measurement methods.

Hypertension is linked to several health conditions, including heart attack, stroke and kidney failure. It is increasingly becoming common and could cause more critical conditions for an individual.

An estimated one in four adult Kenyans is hypertensive; it’s one in two among those over 50 years. In low- and middle-income settings, hypertension prevalence has been increasing rapidly over the past decades.

Estimates of prevalence in Kenya are high, ranging from 12.6-36.9 per cent. Older age, higher body mass index, alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking and higher socioeconomic status have been associated with hypertension.

Change lifestyle

The good news is, the disease is preventable and treatable. To prevent hypertension, one has to change their lifestyle; it’s the cornerstone of the cause and prevention.

One should check their blood pressure regularly to maintain a record. Avoiding cholesterol-laden foods is also a key factor, as is potassium intake. Cholesterol blocks blood vessels.

One should also avoid smoking tobacco and taking alcohol, and exercise regularly to control weight and improve the body’s immune function.

Stakeholders need to join hands in fighting hypertension. Awareness campaigns should be conducted for the masses on adopting practices that enhance their health and physical well-being. Hospitals have to intensify the diagnosis of hypertensive conditions since early detection can reverse the condition.