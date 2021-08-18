Let’s strengthen election reporting guidelines ahead of August 9 polls

Elderly voter

An IEBC official conducts biometric voter verification on an elderly woman at Gachie Primary School duirng the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: Raphael Njoroge | Nation Media Group
David

By  David Omwoyo

CEO

Media Council of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • A responsible and prepared media ensures that elections are conducted in a professional and transparent manner by the electoral body.
  • To their credit, local media have performed their duty gallantly over the past elections, often remaining as the last bastion of critical voices.


As Kenya prepares for the 2022 General Election, a lot is expected from the media, as always. Just like in the rest of the world, the citizens rely on the media as a source of information and civic education, especially to enhance their understanding, mobilisation to participate and informed choice of leaders during voting.

