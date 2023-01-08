Let’s stop deaths from unsafe wells and boreholes

Jacinta Mulinge, a young mother of two from Kihara village in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, reportedly died in a borehole accident last Friday evening.

The 120-foot deep four-by-three-feet wide borehole, which is located in Gathiga village, Kabete Constituency, is the abyss that took Jacinta’s precious life as she looked for a livelihood.

Jacinta had been tilling the farm where the landowners had drilled the unattended borehole years ago. It had been loosely covered and, with time, vegetation had grown on top; therefore, as she went about her business, Jacinta unknowingly stepped on the loose soil and fell down the borehole together with the debris on top. The woman she was with on the farm called for help. Villagers responded to her distress call but did not have the necessary equipment to pull Jacinta out of the borehole.

Members of the makeshift rescue team would run short of breath and have to be pulled up to avoid suffocating. The first men to attempt the rescue mission said the borehole was very dark and the soil that caved in when Jacinta fell into the borehole made it hard to find the victim in the water.

When the county disaster management experts finally arrived at the scene of the accident, Jacinta had already given up the ghost. They tried for hours to retrieve the body. But that was not an easy task as the rescuer ran out of breath and had to be pulled up thrice to get more oxygen cylinders. He eventually found Jacinta’s body after a painstaking search. It took five hours from the time Jacinta fell into the borehole until when her body was retrieved.

Mandatory permits

Death by suffocation in boreholes and wells is prevalent, especially in the regions where people rely on groundwater. Many of the boreholes are dug without the mandatory permits and, therefore, no knowledge of the local authorities. People, including children, have fallen into unfinished and poorly covered boreholes, unaware of their existence.

The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation should formulate policies that enforce registration of private boreholes and appropriate signage to indicate drilling is in progress. People should follow the proper protocol before drilling wells—from the application for and issuance of permit to hydrogeological survey and the Letter of No Objection.

Water Resources Management Authority officers should oversee the drilling, whether of shallow depth or big power-driven drill rigs. Proper records of boreholes drilled and built should be kept, mapped and signage done and then information relayed to the public to prevent these evitable deadly incidents as stipulated in the Water Resources Regulation of 2021.