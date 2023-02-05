Let’s speak out against FGM

On the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation Day today, it’s heartbreaking to note that one in every five girls and women has undergone the ‘cut’, with reports indicating that the vile practice, which affects some four million women and girls, is still rampant in some parts of the country.

Despite concerted efforts such as awareness campaigns by state and non-state actors, the vice is still practised in Kenya. In such areas, cases of forced early marriage among young girls have gone up, coupled with fistula complications as a result of the cut.

Stringent laws should be fully implemented to ensure that those who perpetrate the cut are punished so as to send a strong message to society.

In many counties where FGM is still practised, it is evident that the proponents are ignorant of the dangers of the practice. The government should also ensure women and men get adequate information on FGM to make it easier to convince them to abandon it.

County governments in the affected areas should, besides engaging men and boys in the anti-FGM campaign, involve local opinion leaders and civil society, as well as the media, in efforts to reach the indigenous communities to convince them to participate in the initiatives to address the old problem.

All indicators have confirmed that those men in affected areas are actively involved in FGM by forcing their fiancees to undergo the rite before they can be accepted into the marriage.

The national and county governments should urgently establish rescue centres in the affected regions, where targeted girls can seek refuge and continue with their education.

In 2021, a High Court in Nairobi validated the constitutionality of the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act, 2011. Let it be fully enforced.