Let’s salute New Year 2024 with courage

Various cultures have evolved calendars influenced by human interaction with the seasons, environment, flora and fauna, history and religious beliefs.

Famous calendars include those of the Incas of South America and the Aztecs of Mexico. Both types of almanacs are heavily influenced by reflections on lunar cycles.

The Chinese calendar is based on 12 zodiac animals, beginning with the rat and ending with the pig.

The current year in the Sino system is that of the rabbit, known for its wit and skill in escaping from its hunters. This year will be followed by that of the dragon, imperial and confident.

The Hebrew calendar is grounded on religious history. In this calculation, the Jewish people are now in the year 5784 since the Creation of the world by God.

The great event governing the Islamic almanac was the Hijra or migration of the Prophet and his followers from Mecca to Medina to form the first Muslim ummah or community. The year just ended and part of 2024 constitute 1445 After Hijra (AH).

We live in a world that has morphed into a global village, thanks to a confluence of forces. These include international trade, modern technology and the spreading of languages that have become transnational.

While cultural groups and faith communities have retained their homegrown calendars, there are almanacs or systems of reckoning used globally.

Breaking out of the cocoon, these have transcended their ethnic or religious cradles. One example is the Before Common Era (BCE) and Common Era (CE) calculation.

This template was previously called Before Christ (BC) and Anno Domini (AD), Latin for “In the year of the Lord”.

The change from Christian to Common was suggested by reasons of convenience, secularisation and inclusivity. Not everybody in the world believes that Jesus Christ is Lord and Saviour.

In the times of the Roman Empire, history was reckoned in terms of Anno Urbis Conditae (AUC), meaning Since the Foundation of the City (Rome).

About 500 years after the birth of Jesus of Nazareth, a scholar named Dionysius Exiguus (470 – 544 CE) argued that the AUC system ought to be replaced by the AD designation in honour of Christ, the person the man of letters believed to be the Lord (Dominus).

The Dionysian system found fertile ground for acceptance as the Empire had become largely Christian after the conversion of the Emperor Constantine to the new faith. Later, the AD reckoning was promoted vigorously by influential figures including Venerable Bede (d. 735 CE) and Pope Gregory XIII (d. 1585).

One can expect that in most countries on Planet Earth, there will be celebrations accompanied by spectacular fireworks, food, drink, song and dance to say goodbye to the old year and welcome a fresh beginning.

Even during tough times, saluting the New Year remains the biggest festival on earth. It evokes greater thrill than Christmas, Easter or even the Mardi Gras carnival, so famous in Latin America.

As we enter 2024, Kenyans are hoping that this will be a kinder year. According to several news outlets, one of the widespread concerns remains the rising cost of living in the country. Many people are eager that the experience of annus horribilis becomes past tense.

For this change to occur, Kenyans trust that prudent policy will be implemented to help remove citizens and residents in the nation from the woods.

There is not a doubt that the country faces challenging times. It has been stated by the competent authority that this economic condition could last two years.

As the country, families and individual persons respond to this predicament, one has reason to pluck up courage.

The resilience, ingenuity and innovativeness of the people of this nation remains legendary. We have overcome more daunting challenges before. With God’s help!

A happy and prosperous 2024!

Fr. Lawrence Njoroge, Vice Postulator of the Cause of the Servant of God Maurice Cardinal Otunga, is Professor of Development Studies and Ethics at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. [email protected]