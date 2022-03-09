Let’s safeguard the integrity of examinations

The much-awaited 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are here with us. And, as usual, for the better part of this month and part of the next, the entire country will be in the grip of ‘exam fever’.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) data show 2.1 million candidates will sit the KCPE and KCSE exams, up from almost 1.8 million (1,088,986 and 699,745 candidates, respectively) last year. Unlike 2019 candidates — and like the 2020 cohort — the current crop bore the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic due to prolonged school closures.

Some learners dropped out of school due to early pregnancies, early marriage, female genital mutilation, drug and substance abuse, extreme poverty and economic recession, among other factors.

Last term, several schools suffered dormitory fires of unknown causes. School administrators point the finger at students. Understandably, the exponential increase of weird and squalid behaviours emanating from the students was attributed to the prolonged school closures, drug and substance abuse, peer pressure, poor parenting and school-related stress with some reportedly depressed.

Limited slots

Stiff competition and limited slots in both public secondary schools and public universities make many parents, teachers, examiners and security officers succumb to temptations of indulging in exam irregularities and malpractice. Sadly, unscrupulous people have cheated indolent students and their gullible parents of their money by offering to sell to them what they claim are the test papers.

In 2018, the Teacher Service Commission (TSC) summarily dismissed 17 teachers over KCPE and KCSE exam irregularities. And in 2020, there were some more casualties. Candidates who have a nodding acquaintance with their subjects cannot face exams with confidence due to ill-preparedness.

Face the law

Thankfully, measures to restore public confidence in national exams have been implemented. And Education CS George Magoha has assured exam officials, parents, teachers and students that he will make monkeys out of those hell-bent on cheating in the tests. Those caught cheating will face the full wrath of the law, warned Prof Magoha. Needless to mention, Knec employees, police, school heads, supervisors and invigilators were previously accused of condoning exam irregularities and illegalities, visiting indictment on our education system.

The culture of exam cheating should not be condoned in a civilised society as ours. It is the root cause of moral decadence and runaway corruption. It is in the public interest that professional ethics and moral conduct be employed during the ongoing exams. Let’s safeguard the integrity of exams and shun exam malpractices. Schools can achieve consistently outstanding and superb academic results without cheating in the national exams.

Prevention is always better than cure. Best wishes to all the 2021 exam candidates.



