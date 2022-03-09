Let’s safeguard the integrity of examinations

Candidates doing KCPE exam

Candidates doing KCPE exam. Education CS Magoha has assured exam officials, parents, teachers and students that he will make monkeys out of those hell-bent on cheating in the tests.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
JosephG

By  Joseph G. Muthama

Lecturer

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology

The much-awaited 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations are here with us. And, as usual, for the better part of this month and part of the next, the entire country will be in the grip of ‘exam fever’.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.