Let’s safeguard our planet by taking part in efforts to preserve wetlands

The World Wetlands Day, marked early this month, raises global awareness on the vital role of wetlands for people and our planet.

Under the theme ‘Wetlands Action for People and Nature’, this year’s event highlighted the importance of actions that ensure the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands for humans and planetary health.

Wetlands are dynamic aquatic ecosystems that are saturated with water either permanently or seasonally. They are known as the Earth's kidneys because they serve the very important function of filtering water.

Indeed, wetlands could also be part of the solution to climate change. Like forests, they can act as vast 'carbon sinks', drawing down carbon and sequestering it so it can't escape back into our atmosphere.

The world recognised the urgency of preserving wetlands and therefore signed the Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, which holds the unique distinction of being the first modern treaty between nations aimed at conserving natural resources.

Catastrophic decline

However, widespread loss of the marshes, swamps and free-flowing rivers, driven mainly by the expansion of unsustainable agriculture and urbanisation around the globe, has led to significant loss of biodiversity.

The biodiversity of freshwater ecosystems, of all the major habitat types on the earth, has undergone the most catastrophic decline in recent years.

Today, wetlands degradation and destruction is occurring more rapidly than in any other ecosystem. Over the years, a staggering 87 per cent of the world's wetlands have been lost. Hundreds of thousands of hectares have been drained to provide land for housing, industry and agriculture, all due to unsustainable development.

Currently, wetlands in Kenya are being degraded at an alarming rate through human activities such as unsustainable mining, dredging and encroachment. This has led to increased disasters such as floods and droughts and reduced community-coping strategies, leading to damaged properties, injury and death.

Kenya became party to the Ramsar Convention in 1990 and has developed a national policy to guide the conservation and management of wetlands across the country. The policy seeks to address loss of wetlands, restoration and rehabilitation while ensuring sustainable development as envisioned in the Ramsar convention on response to loss of wetlands globally.

To address the existing challenges and secure a better future, Nature Kenya is working to conserve two of the country’s most important wetlands – the Tana River Delta and Yala Swamp.

Serious threats

The Yala swamp is Kenya’s largest freshwater wetland. The wetland, however, faces serious threats. Overexploitation of its natural resources is one major threat.

Nature Kenya worked with local communities and the Siaya and Busia county governments to develop a Land Use Plan to balance the various interests within the wetland.

Nature Kenya, through funding from the Darwin Initiative, is now keen on supporting the adoption and implementation of the Land Use Plan to ensure development is sustainable and compatible with biodiversity protection.

Nature Kenya has mobilised communities in Yala to restore 200 hectares of papyrus through direct planting and designated more than 100 Ha for natural degeneration. These actions are part of the Yala Swamp restoration initiative.

The Tana River Delta is a vast seasonal wetland complex of national and global importance on the Kenyan coast. Nature Kenya is currently involved in the implementation of the Tana River Delta Land Use Plan (LUP).

The LUP’s implementation process seeks to ensure that biodiversity needs are considered in the planning of development activities within the delta. As part of the implementation of the Land Use Plan,

Nature Kenya is supporting the designation of Indigenous and Community Conserved Areas (ICCAs) to conserve important cultural values and biodiversity and also promote ecotourism.

Landscape restoration

Nature Kenya is also spearheading forest and landscape restoration in the delta under the Tana River Delta Restoration Initiative, which is funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through the United Nations Environment Programme (Unep).

Many businesses have also recognised the need for ‘Green recovery’. Kenya Breweries Ltd, for instance, has over the years partnered with Nature Kenya to plant and nurture more than one million trees in Kenya, which has gone a long way in preserving wetlands across the country.

Indeed, wetlands are important features in the landscape that provide numerous beneficial services for people and the wildlife.

To be part of this movement, one can volunteer or partner with wetland protection organisations for projects geared towards restoring wetlands.

Waste management also helps in protection of wetlands by reducing, reusing and recycling waste and trash, especially waste from industries.

Wetlands provide a solution for a better future.

It is time for people to take action for our planet by helping preserve our precious wetlands.



