Let’s safeguard mental health as human right

Long-sidelined mental health is rapidly finding its place in the global human rights discourse. That all humans have an inalienable right to good mental health is based on dignity, equality and non-discrimination concepts.

For instance, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights specifically identifies the right to health, including mental health, as a fundamental human right.

The World Health Organization (WHO) concurs, stating that “there is no health without mental health”.

Mental illness accounts for 13 per cent of Kenya’s disease burden, costing the country Sh62.2 billion, or 0.6 per cent of GDP, yearly in lost productivity.

Sadly, an increasing number of children, adolescents and youth suffer mental ill-health, says the WHO. The formative years are critical for emotional, social and cognitive development.

It is when personalities form and thrive and people discover their place in society. Hence, related decisions have far-reaching ramifications for this demographic.

Consideration of mental health as a human right will help in eliminating the related stigma. Children are very suggestible, and adolescence is characterised by heightened vulnerability to peer influence and social approval.

The stigma can be immensely isolating at these phases, discouraging one from seeking help or sharing their struggles. Fear of being judged, inadequate support by caregivers, lack of mental health awareness or peer discrimination can compound their difficulties.

Much more than preventing and treating mental illness is required. It entails building a loving environment that values their well-being.

This begins with educating children and adolescents and their caregivers about mental health. Using the same strategies deployed to HIV/Aids, TB and Covid-19, we can raise awareness of mental health and the skills and knowledge to cope with stress, build resilience and identify when they may need help.

Secondly, children and adolescents should have access to mental health care. Besides the numerous initiatives to increase access to mental healthcare, a significant gap must be bridged to make it truly universal. Subsidising treatment costs, employing technology to bridge long distances and implementing community-based programmes can all help, particularly for the underserved.

Advocacy and policy can produce a favourable legal and operational environment where mental health is operationalised as a human right. Governments and civil society should prioritise mental health rights, particularly by boosting resource allocation to promote access to care and education. When mental health talks become more regular, it will be simpler for families, schools and communities to collaborate in supportive networks.

Supporting mental health as a human right is more than just an issue of human rights; it is an investment in the well-being and potential of generations. Stigma and ignorance have severe consequences, especially for adolescents. Addressing their mental health needs helps them to grow into resilient adults, hence a society that cherishes the sacredness of the right to good mental health.



