Let’s revive 4K Clubs to boost food security

The move by the government to prioritise agriculture as part of its agenda to cushion Kenyans from the perennial drought and hunger is timely and will go a long way in addressing food insecurity.

The current drought affecting most parts of the country should be wake-up call on the urgent need for the government and other stakeholders to enhance strategies on food security.

It is disheartening that, at this age, Kenya is still grappling with drought and food challenges with millions facing hunger and starvation.

One of the many strategies that the government need take to address food insecurity is reintroduction and rebranding of the 4K Clubs in schools.

The clubs could encourage young people, especially students, to take up farming as a career. Most school-going children have been made to believe that farming is ‘old school’.

With their motto, “Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya”—the four ‘Ks’—which is Kiswahili for “Coming together to act in order to help Kenya”, the revival and rebranding of 4K Clubs could help to change their mindset about agriculture. It would be a big boost to efforts to fight hunger and starvation and encourage young people to take up agribusiness.

Develop applicable ideas

Having 4K Clubs in schools could also enable young innovators to develop applicable ideas and come up with sustainable solutions to food insecurity by boosting the country’s food basket.

It would also address barriers that have contributed to the low involvement of young people in the agriculture sector, therefore creating an interest by young people to take part in agribusiness during and after school.

It is also important for stakeholders in the education sector to consider inclusion of 4K Clubs in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) as part of equipping and mentoring young people to appreciate and engage in agribusiness.



