Let’s reform how we manage, implement public projects

Over the past two decades, Kenya has witnessed a rapid increase in the level of domestic and externally funded projects.

The capital-intensive projects are crucial for the country to achieve the strategic economic goals in the Kenya Vision 2030 blueprint. But questions have arisen regarding the quality, effectiveness and sustainability of the government-driven investments—such as the Nairobi Expressway, the Lapsset Transport Corridor Programme and the proposed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport new terminal.

Such projects require significant financial resources and specialised technical expertise in the planning, coordination, financing and procurement stages.

Their execution has faced many challenges, mainly due to capacity constraints and weak institutional structures, resulting in unfinished projects (“white elephants”) from the previous funding cycle.

Significant measures are necessary in reforming the regulatory and institutional environment. Key among these is development of the Guidelines on Public Investment Management, adoption of the Economic Project Appraisal Manual and establishment and staffing of the Public Investment Management (PIM) unit under the National Treasury to ensure a standard framework to pre-screen public projects.

Key and urgent is reforming the selection, identification and implementation of public investment projects across government ministries, departments and agencies. PIM will need to develop standardised tools for that, such as a project concept note; conduct pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, including such information as the cost-benefit analysis and the internal rate of economic return.

The Project Monitoring & Evaluation Manual (PMER) has to be effectively utilised by the national and county governments to facilitate efficient and effective data collection, storage and dissemination to monitor and report on the non-financial performance.

It will be critical in operationalising the Public Investment Management Information System (PIMIS), through which Kenyans can identify projects being implemented, know which are entering the budget and how they will be implemented. PIMIS should be integrated with E-GP, I-Tax and IFMIS, among other public financial management systems used by the government, and fully automated to capture the entire life cycle of the project.

PIM should not only capture the costs of upcoming projects but also benefits like internal rate of economic return. It should allow uploading large files such as feasibility study reports to help prioritise and appreciate a project’s cost, risks and benefits.

Development partners play a critical role in successful reforms. For instance, the GESDEK and PASEDE programmes by the World Bank and European Union, respectively, have stepped up to support this important reform.

But policymakers must ensure reforms entrench transparency and information flow touching on all stages of the public investment cycle covering planning, appraisal and selection, budgeting, implementation and ex-post review.