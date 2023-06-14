Let’s redefine men’s health

For too long, the concept of men’s health has been confined to physical fitness and strength with other crucial aspects of well-being disregarded. In the United States, June is Men’s Health Month with 12th-18th the Men’s Health Week.

This is an opportune time to draw attention to an oft-overlooked important issue: Men’s health. It’s time to break free from stereotypes and embrace a more holistic approach to men’s health that encompasses physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Traditionally, society has conditioned men to believe that their value lies solely in their physique and physical strength. This narrow view of masculinity hinders men from acknowledging and addressing their emotional and mental health. It’s time to challenge this notion, recognising that true well-being extends beyond the bounds of the gym.

That means breaking the stigma surrounding vulnerability and seeking help. It’s important to dispel the myth that men must be strong and stoic, always putting on a brave face. Let’s promote open conversations about mental health and therapy. Seeking support is not a sign of weakness but rather an act of strength and self-care.

Healthy relationships are also vital for men’s holistic well-being. However, societal expectations often discourage men from expressing their emotions or seeking emotional support. We must encourage open communication, empathy and the development of deep connections. Breaking down the barriers will give men support, belonging and resilience.

To truly redefine men’s health, we must challenge the societal pressures that contribute to harmful behaviours. By promoting education, advocating change and celebrating positive male role models who embody holistic well-being, we can empower men to break free from harmful expectations.