Let’s rally behind women for a gender-equal world

International Women's Day

Women march during a procession to mark the International Women's Day in Kisumu on March 12, 2020.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Aya Chebbi  &  Faustina Fynn-Nyame

What you need to know:

  • By investing in girls and young women, we can deliver significant economic and social returns for African countries and societies.
  • Over the years, various institutional and legal interventions have been developed by African governments to achieve gender equality.


In 1995, representatives of African nations proudly signed the Beijing Declaration, pledging their support for women’s and girls’ rights. It was a moment of pride and innovation as we acknowledged women’s rights as human rights and agreed to work together towards a more gender-equal world.

