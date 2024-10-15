Let’s pursue intensive growth

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics routinely produces large volumes of data on economic performance. One question that economists have been asking themselves is whether this growth is intensive or extensive in nature.

Extensive growth is the change in output resulting from quantitative increases in labour, capital and other inputs, whereas intensive growth occurs due to better utilisation of the same means of production.

For instance, the government’s plan to increase the acreage under cultivation in the revamped Galana-Kulalu Irrigation Scheme from 500 acres to 20,000 acres would promote extensive growth of agricultural produce. In contrast, optimising output per acre would bring about intensive growth.

The problem with extensive growth is that resources are not only scarce, but their supply is also fixed. Only about 12 per cent of Kenya’s land mass is arable. As such, there is only so much that we can produce using the existing stocks of inputs at our disposal. This means that production cannot be increased indefinitely before productivity diminishes. The collapse of the Soviet Union was occasioned in part by unqualified increase in labour and capital without commensurate technological advancement.

Most countries that experienced high growth rates in the past century did so on the back of adequate continuous investment in technology. Examples abound in the economic success of the four Asian Tiger economies namely Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan.

The concept of intensive growth is founded on a model of economic growth developed by American economist Robert Solow. He attributed economic growth to constant population growth, high savings rate and technological progress. This makes it imperative to not just increase the aggregate output but also technologically-driven increases in productivity. Improving the output-per-worker and the capital-per-worker would fuel more growth.