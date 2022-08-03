Let’s pull together and fight this rare, treatable disease

Imagine waking up feeling more tired than you were when you went to sleep. Think about being too tired to lift a finger or even swat that irritating mosquito next to your ear. Imagine watching your energy level ebb away from your soul layer by layer and being too exhausted to stop it. Think about waking up to the bleak hope of an unending exhaustion, the curling wreaths of fading agility. It is brain numbing, slow and uncomfortable.

Muscles flex and extend in response to nervous stimulation. Sometimes that smooth coordination or communication between nerves and muscles is impaired, which results in a rare autoimmune disease called Myasthenia Gravis. Myasthenia Gravis (MG) affects about 14 people or so in a 100,000 population in the United States. Globally, it is estimated that about 700,000 people suffer from MG.

Kenya, like many developing nations, conspicuously lacks an MG database. The disease affects both men and women across all racial and ethnic groups. However, it is curiously common in women under 40 and men over 60.

Impairing muscles

MG starts impairing the muscles that control the eyes and eyelids, the ones responsible for facial expressions, chewing, swallowing, speaking and ultimately all the other parts of the body. This disease eventually impairs the breathing muscles causing respiratory failure and eventually curtails the heart’s contractility resulting into a heart attack.

Anastacia Kulemba, a registered nurse in Machakos County, heard about MG briefly in nursing school. What she did not count on, however, was that a few years later into her career, she would be diagnosed with MG. It started with the diagnosis of a thymoma, a rare cancer of the thymus gland.

The thymus gland makes, and trains special white blood cells called T cells. Thymomas are not common, unless something else going on. In this case, MG was the viper underneath.

Enter remission

Diagnosing MG can take time even in the best healthcare systems in the world. Ann’s neurologist recommended sending blood samples to a laboratory in South Africa. The results were positive for MG. It is incurable. However, patients can live with the illness, should they enter remission.

Remission is a state of no active disease signs and symptoms. Remission for Ann is regaining her ability to turn her neck without hurting. Remission means being able to wake up and shower without feeling as if the world is on her shoulders. It means being able to work and administer medication without the fear of drug errors because her eyes are failing her.

Besides being heavily in debt due to parental responsibilities as a single mother of four children and expensive medications, Ann is at her breaking point. She howbeit refuses to suffer in silence anymore.

She is counting on the famous harambee spirit of the Kenyan people. She is hoping for a financial miracle to raise the money needed for her treatment. Please send her some financial support on M-Pesa Number 0710966996. Thank you.



