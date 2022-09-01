Let’s prepare our schools to teach coding

Last month, President Kenyatta launched the rollout of the coding curriculum in primary and secondary schools. That made Kenya the first in Africa to teach coding as a subject of study in early schools.

Apart from being a critical skill within the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), coding—more widely known as programming—is also envisaged to fit in Kenya National Digital Master Plan 2022-2032 that seeks to establish more than 20,000 village digital hubs for citizens’ training.

Mastery of coding will help learners to think differently, be more creative, grasp mathematics easily and be collaborative. It will accord them valuable life skills and prepare them for work.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru says the government has so far delivered more than 1.2 million laptops for learners in public schools and connected electricity to over 22,000 schools. But the question is whether public primary and secondary schools are ready for the new subject.

There are pre-requisites

In introducing a subject—just like a language—in the school curriculum, there are pre-requisites for effective rollout. This includes availability of computers and relevant IT infrastructure, teacher sensitisation, training, support mechanisms and localised content.

A lot remains in terms of changing the attitude of most teachers to technology, even as studies show very few have an interest in coding. Most of the training so far done is hurried and cannot be said to have effectively equipped the targeted teachers with the desired skills and content.

Similarly, universities and teacher-training colleges are yet to set up programmes to train and produce competent teachers who will successfully implement the new subject. It’s one thing to introduce a subject and another thing to have it embraced by teachers, who feel inadequate to pass on the knowledge to their learners.



