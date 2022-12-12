Let’s live up to the expectations of freedom heroes

Renowned author Wole Soyinka once said, “The greatest conspiracy against freedom is silence.” Yesterday, Kenya celebrated the 59th Jamhuri Day. Since 1963 when Kenya gained independence after 43 years under the yoke of British colonialism, the day has been marked as a national holiday with a lot of fanfare.

This was the maiden Jamhuri Day under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, which is led by President William Ruto. Thousands of people attended this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo stadium in Nairobi, whose theme was technological innovation.

Needless to say, during the struggle for independence, land and liberty was the rallying call of the freedom fighters. However, whereas the freedom fighters fought tooth and nail to liberate the country from the colonial masters, the struggle for political and economic freedom continues.

Our founding fathers identified poverty, ignorance and disease as the greatest impediments to economic growth and development.

However, six decades down the line, we are still grappling with the three issues. Currently, more than 40 per cent of Kenyans live below the poverty line while more than five million people are facing starvation.

Worse still, a massive number of livestock and wildlife have died. While prolonged drought, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic recession have been blamed for the lamentable state of affairs, the inalienable truth is that poor governance, corruption, insecurity, unequal distribution of resources and nepotism are our bane.

The huge gap between the rich and the poor can be traced to runaway corruption and historical land injustices. Sadly, successive administrations have failed to address the country’s devastating economic and political problems and therefore deep-seated inequality characterises our society today.

Constitutional democracy

In many African countries, constitutional democracy, that is government of the people, by the people, and for the people, is unheard of and exists only on paper.

Citizens are still under the heel of increasingly dictatorial regimes, some of which are worse than colonial imperialists.

It is disheartening and heartbreaking watching politicians using poverty, starvation, corruption and the obstinate problem of unemployment as a tool and opportunity for political manipulation after about 60 years of independence.

Freedom implies transparency, accountability and equal distribution of resources. Injustice without a remedy leads to frustration and irrational revenge.

“We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humility”, as Martin Luther King Jr. famously remarked.

Let us live true to our independence dream.