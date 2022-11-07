Let’s level the food scales

The hunger crisis, blamed on climate change, is increasingly causing the deaths of people, livestock and wildlife in big numbers. One, deforestation has become common.

Two, hazardous agricultural chemicals end up in water sources. Three, industries emit harmful gases that cause respiratory diseases and depletion of the ozone layer, contributing to global warming.

Dear food is constraining households’ purchasing power and access in urban and rural areas. Staple food prices are 22 to 63 per cent above average for maize and 12-44 per cent for beans. That has a huge impact on low- and middle-income countries.

Provisional data results for the long rains show severe deterioration in food consumption and acute malnutrition due to the below-average March-May long rains.

Across the marginal agricultural areas, the under-par poorly distributed inadequate long rains resulted in below-average planted acreage and moisture stress with crop failure observed.

Some 4.3 million people have food shortages or acute food insecurity. Poverty, food insecurity, undernutrition and income inequality are high, particularly arid and semi-arid areas as the Horn of Africa suffers its worst drought in 40 years.

Drought should be declared a national disaster. The need to prevent and treat hunger is as pressing as ever. The drought has had devastating effects on pastoralists and agrarian communities.

Food security formulas seem to fail. The World Food Programme say arid lands’ residents as the most vulnerable to food insecurity and live in dry areas, which cover 80 per cent of the country.

The government should prevent post-harvest losses by quickly mopping up the food glut in some counties and distributing it to those in dire need of it. Poor infrastructure makes transportation to markets too expensive for farmers, who opt to leave produce in the farms rather than incur extra costs.

Farm produce should not be left to rot while other people are dying of hunger every day.