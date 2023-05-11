Let’s keep our children safe online

Cybersecurity and data protection are essential topics—especially as regards children, who are more vulnerable to negative online exposure. With internet connections and internet-enabled devices in homes, children have easy access to entertainment applications (aps), videos and games. It is crucial to educate and protect them from risk.

A search of dangerous online games can be unsettling for any rational adult. Fire Fairy prompts children to turn on the gas stove at night, while everyone else is asleep, with the promise of transforming into fire fairies upon waking.

The Cinnamon Challenge involves swallowing a spoonful of ground cinnamon without water, which can be hazardous and lead to choking, throat irritation, breathing difficulties and collapsed lungs. Others include the Cutting Challenge, where players are encouraged to harm themselves with sharp objects; Salt Challenge; Blue Whale Challenge; and Tripping Trend.

Online content includes social issues that may be contrary to certain cultural or societal norms. This can be a sensitive and complex topic for many families. But it is not all gloom for children on the internet.

The internet offers children a wealth of entertainment, educational material, and positive exposure. There are many online resources—from educational websites and apps to interactive games and videos—that can help children to learn and develop new skills. The internet can be a powerful tool for children’s learning and growth if used responsibly.

Many online educational platforms offer engaging and interactive lessons in subjects such as maths, science, language, arts and history. These supplement children’s learning in school or provide opportunities for homeschooling. Many online platforms provide safe spaces for children to interact with peers and learn social skills, such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving.

Many websites and apps offer quality entertainment, like cartoons and animated series to movies and documentaries for children. Fun and educational, they introduce children to new ideas, cultures and perspectives.

The internet can be a positive and enriching experience for children when used safely and responsibly. Parents and caregivers must balance children’s online activities with other forms of play, socialisation and outdoor activities for a well-rounded childhood.

We can protect the children. One, start the conversation early. Begin talking to children about cybersecurity and data protection early. Explain to them the importance of speaking up, keeping their personal information safe online and teach them how to recognise and avoid potentially dangerous situations.

Set parental controls. Many devices and apps have parental control settings that can limit access to inappropriate content and monitor a child’s online activities, set time limits on internet usage and block access to websites or apps. Enable and update them.

Monitor children’s online activities. Regularly check your child’s browser ‘history’ which shows the websites they visit and the apps they use. Be aware of any sudden changes in behaviour. That could indicate they are experiencing cyberbullying.

Protect personal information

Teach children to protect their personal information. Let them be cautious when sharing information such as their full name, address, phone number or email address online.

Explain to them that they should only share this information with trusted friends and family members.

Encourage safe online behaviour. Teach children to be responsible and respectful online—including not sharing inappropriate content, not engaging in cyberbullying, and reporting suspicious or dangerous activities to an adult.

Regulate the amount of time children spend on devices. Encourage them to engage in alternative activities that do not involve the internet—sports, outdoor activities, reading or creative pursuits. This will help them to develop a well-rounded lifestyle and reduce their dependence on the internet.

Get involved. Research on the content and games. Before signing up for an online game, determine which ones are appropriate for the child’s age group and interests.

Read reviews, check ratings and explore the game’s features to ensure it aligns with your values. Preview media before allowing children to watch it, or have open and honest conversations with them about the content they consume and how it aligns with family values.

Once you have selected a game, create an account and play it. That will allow you to experience it firsthand and understand its mechanics.

Then engage with your children. Play the game with them and encourage them to share their experiences and opinions about it—to help you to understand how they are using it and what they enjoy about it.

Set boundaries. While playing the game with your children, set clear boundaries around the amount of time they can spend on it and what types of interactions are acceptable. Reinforce these consistently to ensure the children are responsible. Stay informed. As children play the games, stay informed about changes or updates that may impact their online experience. Keep an open dialogue with your children about their online activities and be available to answer any questions or concerns they may have.

Overall, it is important to be proactive and vigilant when it comes to children’s online safety. The Communications Authority website contains additional helpful information. By educating and protecting children from potential risks, that can ensure that they have a positive and safe online experience.



