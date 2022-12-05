Let’s keep children safe this season

School-going children are home for close to two months. Parents, guardians and caregivers understandably fear that the young ones may be exposed to inappropriate content.

Children have access to all manner of film and media content as well as gaming activities at the click of a button. It is, therefore, necessary for parents to monitor and guide them on content consumption.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included ‘gaming disorder’ in its recent revision of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health.

Other challenges include minors being lured into alcohol and drug abuse pornographic material and sex.

The recent revelation that more than 12,000 students in Kirinyaga County had tested positive for sexually transmitted infections is a pointer that something is definitely not right.

Cases of school-going children being arrested for indulging in alcoholism have also been reported in some parts of the country.

Cultural activities

It is also during long holidays that children get involved in cultural activities such as ‘disco matanga’, especially in the rural areas. Organisers of such events must ensure minors are not admitted at all times. Similarly, operators of video dens and gaming shops should not admit underage children.

The festive season is also the time when some go missing, are defiled or killed. We need to be extra vigilant. Parents should take advantage of the parental controls available on various ICT devices and media platforms to bar their children from accessing adult material.

They should also set screen time rules, keep track of the company their children keep and encourage them to engage in social activities such as sporting.

Agencies such as the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), Nacada and the security agencies should heighten awareness on children’s safety and take action against people who violate children’s rights and spaces.