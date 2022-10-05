Let’s invest in war on sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is one of the most common illnesses in the African region, and yet it receives inadequate attention.

Investment in sickle cell disease services can, however, save the lives of thousands of people in Africa.

Sickle cell disease, experts say, is an inherited blood disorder that shortens red blood cells’ survival, causing anaemia.

In Kenya, some 14,000 children are born with the disease every year.

In the absence of routine newborn screening and appropriate treatment, an estimated 50-90 per cent of children born with the condition die undiagnosed before attaining five years.

Sickle cell disease can be managed by simple interventions including high fluid intake and folic acid supplementation.

I urge governments to work on public health interventions to reduce the burden of the sickle cell through better awareness, research, disease prevention and early detection.

However, warriors, advocates, parents, caregivers and other players should always remember that this horrible disease is the most unknown, poorly addressed, underfunded disease in our nation.

World Sickle Cell Day is observed every June 19. The goal of the international event is to increase public knowledge and understanding of sickle cell disease, and the challenges experienced by patients and their families and caregivers.

In the United States, September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month, designated by Congress to help focus attention on the need for research and treatment of the disease.

Whatever you are doing as an individual, group or organisation to raise awareness is greatly appreciated.

That said, please understand that there shouldn’t be any competition, jealousy, envy or negative energy directed at any virtual, in-person, event that anyone does to promote awareness, education or information.