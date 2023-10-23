Let’s intensify awareness of media information

October 23-25 is the Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week, a major occasion for mobilising stakeholders to raise awareness in regard to discerning factual information.

According to Unesco, this year’s theme is “Media information literacy in digital spaces: A collective global agenda”. The three key components of media literacy are personal locus, knowledge structures, and skills.

Technological advancements have catalysed diversification of media, bringing up various platforms of disseminating information. Increased access to the internet has elevated use of social media sites among the masses.

Ethical standards

Platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram have gained a lot of attention, especially from Gen-Zs. This has, in turn, triggered citizen journalism, which most times does not meet ethical standards of media practice.

Citizen journalism is conducted by people who are not professional journalists but disseminate information using websites, blogs and social media platforms. Sometimes, a story generated by an ordinary member of the public can be difficult to consider professional or validated.

Citizen journalists, such as bloggers, have the ability to contribute and change what information is out there yet aren’t taught about, or care about, professional ethics and accountability. Some public media critics include lack of professional verification, subjective reporting and releasing too much personal information as malpractice.

Stakeholders should come up with definite mechanisms that can make social media pivotal in properly disseminating information and creating literacy among users. The internet has become a place where people can access everything they need.

Truthful information

The information relayed by social media affects consumer behaviour in vital aspects like lifestyle, dressing and consumerism. This necessitates the need to make the public know how to access truthful information from the overloaded digital media.

Collaboration of concerned organisations, unions, NGOs and governments will ensure campaigns on media literacy are effective. International communities like Unesco have to step up messaging on how to discard factual content from propaganda. Being a crucial tool in shaping people’s perspectives and opinions, media practice has to uphold integrity.

This week is a high-level opportunity to bring stakeholders together to raise awareness of and celebrate progress towards MIL for all. The media plays the most informative role in society; let’s thus ensure its conduct is within set ethical standards and considerations.