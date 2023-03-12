Let’s innovate to improve our health services

With a median age of 20.1, Kenyans are ready to live healthier and, using digital solutions, expect the best in caring for their health and wellbeing. A steady growth of the middle class (44.9 per cent of the population, says Deloitte) shows increasing affordability for health insurance and growing demand for quality healthcare.

Most of the workforce are millennials, for whom wellness is a daily, active pursuit. They are exercising more, eating smarter, and smoking less than previous generations. They are using apps to track training data and online information to find the healthiest foods. Health insurance is very traditional, focusing only on provision during sickness. This is a market ready for innovation and disruption.

The millennials’ digitally savvy mindset, coupled with a low health insurance penetration, provides major opportunities to provide meaningful differentiated packages. But there are three key challenges healthcare in Kenya faces: The high burden of illness and disease on an underfunded public health system; low health insurance penetration; and an increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension, diabetes and obesity, exacerbated by urbanisation, inactivity and poor nutrition.

A key potential solution is changing the traditional role of health insurers—not only to provide cover when one is sick but also to invest in screening, prevention and promote and encourage the lifestyle changes needed to make people healthier.

The occurrence of infectious diseases has, for decades, been a leading concern for the continent. According to the Ministry of Health, the country is experiencing an epidemiological transition in its disease burden from predominantly communicable diseases to a rapidly rising burden of NCDs. Tobacco use, physical inactivity, the harmful use of alcohol and unhealthy diets all increase the NCD risk.

The prevalence of diabetes in Kenya is projected to increase to 4.5 per cent by 2025 and, two, that of hypertension is 12.6-36.9 per cent with urban areas worse off, says WHO. On mental health, 1.9 million Kenyans suffer from clinical depression and one in four people who seek healthcare has a mental health condition, WHO data show. To manage the tidal wave of NCDs, we need a clear partnership between public and private health providers with a focus on screening and prevention.

For most people, the value of health insurance is only visible when people are older or sick. With health insurance aimed at sharing value with everyone, the rewards, quality and immediate value are also visible to the young and healthy who are physically active, take up preventive screening and make healthy lifestyle choices.

An interest in health and wellness, specifically wearable tech that tracks health activity, is high. The Global System for Mobile Communications reported a 104 per cent smartphone penetration in Kenya in 2020. It is time for health insurance that focuses on mental and physical wellness, is innovative, digitally enabled, promotes preventive screening and offers incentivised healthy behaviours.