Let’s inculcate telemedicine into UHC plan

Our constitutional framework discerns the right to healthcare as integral to the nation’s overall welfare. And this call to a better healthcare system, is sufficiently reflected in the government’s quest to the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme.

Like the other pillars of the Big Four agenda, the citizenry has committed their labour through taxation to attainment of these noble projects. To put these funds to economical and sustainable use, the Health Act, 2017, made provisions to adopt telemedicine.

Sometimes referred to as telehealth, telemedicine is a practice or system that permits the sustenance of the patient – physician relationship through the medium of technology. Simply put, remote and quality medical care.

Propelled by technology such as smart surveillance cameras and analytical software, a doctor can diagnose and suggest appropriate medication to a patient. On the flipside, the patient can seek – via a telemedicine platform – medical service.

While this technological feat remains a feature in our laws, it does not feature in practice widely. It remains a private preserve of a handful number of citizens. Most seekers of healthcare services have to line up outside hospitals in faint health.

With a population that is generously adopting technology in its service industry, telemedicine presents a business pursuit bound by the grand purpose of enabling people enjoy the right to the highest attainable standard of health. Hesitation to invest in the sector presents a stumbling block for countrywide adoption.

Patient-physician confidentiality

Adopting telemedicine has reasons aplenty. First, telemedicine comes with convenience and comfort on the part of the physician and the patient. Both parties are not required to incur travel expenditure and other vicissitudes of transportation.

Additionally, telehealth may prevent the spread of infectious and communicable diseases. With neither the patient nor the doctor meeting physically, a patient suffering from an infectious disease effectively self-quarantines.

However, despite all the advantages, telemedicine still bears its own share of challenges. One critical challenge is maintaining the physician-patient confidentiality. Having a technological medium between a patient and a doctor may sometimes lead to confidential and sensitive data of a patient being accessed by a third party.

Furthermore, the quality of medical care provided through telemedicine may not be at par to conventional medical practice. This occurs mainly due to lags in connectivity, lack of physical examination by a medic among others.

Finally, the question of liability in case of medical malpractice or negligence is still fully unexplored by our courtroom Daniels.

Still, these impediments are just difficult and not insuperable. Science and human effort have shown us that with a naked vigor of resolution, such obstacles are only time-bound. While the manner of providing services in our hospitals has been tested and tried in the crucible of medical experience, adding telemedicine to that vessel only makes it better.