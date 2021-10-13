Let’s improve accessibility to diagnostics

The critical role of high-quality diagnostics cannot be overstated.

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

What you need to know:

  • Any attempt to treat a disease without accurate and high-quality diagnostic tests and services is akin to punching in the dark.
  • Even if a right condition is identified with diagnostic tests that are low in sensitivity, a patient could be subject of inefficient treatment. 

There’s no question that diagnosis of diseases is one of the most vital services in healthcare provision. Without accurate and high-quality diagnosis, a disease cannot be identified, treatment cannot be started and, importantly, nor can progress of a disease be monitored. 

